Ravens' Michael Pierce: Ruled out for Week 5
Pierce (foot) has been Ravens/status/1048959009515065344">https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1048959009515065344">ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Pierce has logged no more than 29 defensive snaps in a contest this season, and he'll be kept to the sideline for a second time after also failing to suit up in Week 3 due to a foot ailment. Chris Wormley is slated to fill in at nose tackle next to Brent Urban and Brandon Williams.
