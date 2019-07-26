Pierce shed over 20 pounds in five weeks to be ready for training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce was sent off the field at June's minicamp for being overweight. Since then, the 26-year-old hired a chef, consistently communicated with the team's nutritionist, and ran every day. Pierce passed Baltimore's conditioning test Thursday and is good to go for this year's training camp.

