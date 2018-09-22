Ravens' Michael Pierce: Sports questionable tag
Pierce (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Pierce played just 55 snaps through the first two games and made three tackles, so his IDP value is negligible. If Pierce can't play, expect rookie Chris Wormley, who played more than Pierce in each of the first two games, to see an uptick in snaps.
