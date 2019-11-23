Pierce (ankle) will be listed as doubtful ahead of Monday's contest against the Rams and is not expected to play, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The report comes directly from head coach John Harbaugh, so it seems safe to assume the nose tackle is unlikely to play. Pierce is considered one of the better run-stopping defensive lineman in the entire NFL, so his loss could open additional opportunities for the Rams' rushing attack, although Domata Peko and Brandon Williams are expected to fill the void capably.