Pierce was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a foot injury, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Pierce consistently plays a majority of snaps at nose tackle, and while he's sidelined, Jihad Ward figures to fill in. If Pierce is unable to return, he'll finish the contest with no tackles.

