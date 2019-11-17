Play

Pierce (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Pierce was considered doubtful for the contest after failing to practice all week, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the Samford product officially out, duties shift to Domata Peko to get the nod as the team's starting nose tackle for Week 11.

