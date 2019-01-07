Pierce won't require surgery on his injured elbow, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Pierce, who got hurt in Sunday's wild-card game against the Chargers, is reportedly dealing with a dislocated elbow. Since he didn't sustain any torn ligaments or bones, according to Jonas Schaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Pierce figures to be fully recovered well before OTAs start up in late April. The three-year vet is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the league year.

More News
Our Latest Stories