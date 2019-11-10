Pierce's (ankle) X-rays came back negative following Sunday's game against the Bengals, and he is thought of as day-to-day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce left Sunday's game with a lower-leg injury and never returned. The fact that he avoided serious damage in the preliminary results is a positive sign for his Week 11 availability, but it's still too early to tell. If he can't go next Sunday, Jihad Ward figures to get the start at nose tackle.