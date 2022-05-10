Davis is signing a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Baltimore explored signing other free agent running backs earlier this offseason, but the team passed on those options and only brought in rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Badie via the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis' arrival provides the Ravens with a proven veteran option while J.K Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) work their way back from ACL tears. Davis was outplayed by Cordarrelle Patterson with the Falcons last season, but perhaps Baltimore's scheme will give the 29-year-old better opportunities for success. Back in 2020 with the Panthers, he racked up over 1,000 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns in 15 games.