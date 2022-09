With J.K. Dobbins (knee) slated to be inactive Sunday against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network indicates that Davis is expected to start, though the Ravens figure to employ a backfield rotation in Week 1 that also includes Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.

In that context, it remains uncertain how much volume Davis will see Sunday with Drake and Hill mixing in, but while filling in for Dobbins versus the Jets, both he and Drake profile as options for those scrambling for Week 1 RB help.