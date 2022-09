Davis had five carries for four yards and was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

The veteran nearly matched the team lead in carries among running backs but that rings hollow when he averaged less than one yard per carry and the top back, Justice Hill, rushed for 16 yards. His snap count increased from six to 18 but that could come back down if J.K. Dobbins (knee) returns in Week 3. Even if Dobbins remains out, Davis does not seem to be primed for a fantasy-relevant role.