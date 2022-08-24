Davis could get the most carries in Baltimore's backfield early in the season, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is making progress but could still be absent or limited come Week 1 at the Jets. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards (knee) has already been placed on the reserve/PUP list and ruled out for the first four games, making Davis the likely No. 2 back early in the season even if Dobbins returns as the starter. Davis started the team's first two preseason games, with Justice Hill next through the rotation and then followed by rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Badie and 2021 UDFA Nate McCrary. While Davis isn't exactly quick, nor difficult to cover, his role with the Ravens could include passing-down work in light of his reputation as a good blocker. He also had 144 catches and only eight drops over the past four seasons, albeit with a meager average of 6.0 yards per reception.