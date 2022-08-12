Davis took five carries for 22 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Titans.

Davis was the first back through the rotation, as would be expected with J.K. Dobbins (ACL) not yet cleared for contact and Gus Edwards (ACL) still on the PUP list. Dobbins seems to be on track for Week 1, but Edwards doesn't, which means at least one of the Ravens' other backs is likely to get some snaps and touches in the opener. Davis is the most experienced and has been getting the most reps in camp with the first-team offense, and the solid showing Thursday night certainly won't hurt his chances. He mostly worked between the tackles, but his TD came from four yards out on his fifth and final carry of the night, capping off Baltimore's second drive. After that, the Ravens turned to Justice Hill, followed by Tyler Badie mixing in for a two-minute drill. After halftime, it was mostly Badie (a fifth-round rookie) and Nate McCrary (a 2021 UDFA) getting the backfield snaps, along with veteran Corey Clement.