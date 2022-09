Davis rushed twice for 11 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Jets.

Davis got just two touches, even with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards unavailable due to knee injuries. Dobbins is eligible to return as soon as Week 2 against the Dolphins, but even if he doesn't, Davis will likely continue to play a minimal role behind fellow veteran pickup Kenyan Drake.