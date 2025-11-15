Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

The injury appears to be a new one for the rookie second-rounder after he popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant. He was unable to practice Friday, which has him trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's AFC North contest. David Ojabo would be poised to take on more rotational snaps at outside linebacker behind Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy if Green is unable to play in Week 11.