Green appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens in 2025 and finished with 41 tackles (17 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Green started in just one game in 2025, but the rookie second-rounder played a prominent role in the Ravens' defense. He played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps in 14 of 17 games, even after Baltimore acquired Dre'Mont Jones from the Titans in early November. Green's 3.5 sacks were tied with Darius Alexander for seventh among rookies and third-most on the Ravens behind Travis Jones (5.0) and Tavius Robinson (4.5). Green would be in line for a larger role in 2026 if veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy -- who is an unrestricted free agent -- does not return to Baltimore.