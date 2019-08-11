Onuoha was diagnosed with a broken wrist following Thursday's preseason win over the Jaguars, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach John Harbaugh, the injury will keep him out "for a while," which doesn't bode well for Onuoha's chances to make the team. Depending which direction the team wishes to go, the injury could land Onuoha on the injured reserve or waivers before too long.