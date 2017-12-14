Ravens' Mike Wallace: Absent from practice Thursday
Wallace (ankle) will sit out Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Wallace tweaked his right ankle early in the Week 14 loss to the Steelers, rendering him a non-participant for the Ravens' second straight practice of the week. Though Wallace is notorious for playing through injuries in the past, the Ravens and fantasy owners alike will want to see him practice in some capacity Friday to feel more confident about his chances of taking the field Sunday against the Browns.
