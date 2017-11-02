Ravens' Mike Wallace: Back flares up
Wallace (back) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
On the plus side, Wallace has cleared concussion protocol, but Wednesday's limitations due to his back issue make the wideout's status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Titans approaches.
