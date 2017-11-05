Ravens' Mike Wallace: Back in uniform Sunday

Wallace (back) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Titans.

Wallace, who was held out of the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 8 due to a concussion, is back in business, which sets the stage for both him and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) to be available for the first time since Week 5. Meanwhile, QB Joe Flacco (concussion) is also active, with the trio taking aim at a Tennessee defense that is allowing an average of 229.3 passing yards per game to date, while having surrendered 13 passing TDs over the course of seven contests.