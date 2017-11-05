Ravens' Mike Wallace: Back in uniform Sunday
Wallace (back) is listed as active for Sunday's road game against the Titans.
Wallace, who was held out of the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 8 due to a concussion, is back in business, which sets the stage for both him and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) to be available for the first time since Week 5. Meanwhile, QB Joe Flacco (concussion) is also active, with the trio taking aim at a Tennessee defense that is allowing an average of 229.3 passing yards per game to date, while having surrendered 13 passing TDs over the course of seven contests.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...