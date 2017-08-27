Ravens' Mike Wallace: Catches one of four targets

Wallace caught one pass for seven yards on four targets in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.

Ryan Mallett threw to Wallace on three of Baltimore's first five snaps, with the veteran wideout later drawing a deep target from No. 3 quarterback Josh Woodrum. Likely done for the preseason, Wallace caught three of six targets for 40 yards in two games as the Baltimore offense struggled to move the ball without Joe Flacco (back). The team expects its starting quarterback to be ready for Week 1 in Cincinnati.