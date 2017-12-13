Ravens' Mike Wallace: Dealing with ankle issue

Wallace missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Wallace missed a few plays in Sunday night's loss to the Steelers after tweaking his ankle in the first quarter of the contest, but he ended up logging 40 of a possible 64 snaps, en route to hauling in three of his five targets for 72 yards. More on the wideout's status Thursday, but given that Wallace was able to play through his ankle issue in Week 14, his absence from practice Wednesday may simply be maintenance-related.