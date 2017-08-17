Ravens' Mike Wallace: Expected to make preseason debut Thursday

Wallace is expected to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After getting a veteran's week off for Baltimore's preseason opener, Wallace will get in on the action against his former team Thursday. However, with it being only the second week of the preseason, it's unlikely that Wallace and the rest of the Ravens' first-team offense sees significant snaps. Look for Wallace to play a handful of series against the Dolphins with Ryan Mallett as his quarterback, making him a risky option in preseason daily fantasy formats.