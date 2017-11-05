Ravens' Mike Wallace: Expected to play Sunday

Wallace (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wallace was held out of the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 8 after having suffered a concussion just four days prior. He returned to practice having passed the league's concussion protocol only to suffer a sore back and was limited Thursday. He was a full participant Friday and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. It doesn't look like either ailment will keep him out this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories