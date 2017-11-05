Ravens' Mike Wallace: Expected to play Sunday
Wallace (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Wallace was held out of the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 8 after having suffered a concussion just four days prior. He returned to practice having passed the league's concussion protocol only to suffer a sore back and was limited Thursday. He was a full participant Friday and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. It doesn't look like either ailment will keep him out this week.
