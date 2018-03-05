Ravens' Mike Wallace: Figures to test market

Wallace likely will need to test the market as a free agent, Jeff Zrebic of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said the team plans to make major changes to its wide receiver group, perhaps hinting that Jeremy Maclin will be released and Wallace won't be re-signed. The Ravens would probably consider bringing Wallace back if they can get him to accept a team-friendly deal, after he led the team in receiving yards the past two seasons. Given that he's 31 years old and has already played for four teams, Wallace probably isn't inclined to accept a discount to stay in Baltimore. This could be his last chance at a considerable contract.