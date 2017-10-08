Ravens' Mike Wallace: Finally breaks through with big gains
Wallace caught all three off his targets for 133 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders.
After coming alive the previous week with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, Wallace produced his first 100-yard game since Week 9 last season. He blew by the Oakland defense for a 52-yard gain on the first snap of the game, later adding receptions of 53 and 27 yards. Prior to Sunday's game, Wallace's longest gain of the season was his 16-yard touchdown in a Week 4 loss to the Steelers. While the last two weeks have been encouraging, he's nonetheless averaging just 4.4 targets per game in a subpar offense, which makes him a risky option in a Week 6 matchup with the Bears.
