Ravens' Mike Wallace: Garners 11 looks

Wallace caught five of 11 targets for 48 yards in Monday night's 23-16 win over the Texans.

Wallace led the Ravens in all major receiving categories, but his mere 48 yards on a season-high 11 looks evidences just how tame the team's passing attack has been. Through 10 appearances, Wallace has topped 60 yards just once. Although he entered Monday having scored in consecutive outings, Baltimore was held without a passing touchdown for the first time since Week 6. The team will look to improve in that department against the Lions this Sunday.