Ravens' Mike Wallace: Good to go this week

Wallace (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

After being limited at practice Wednesday, Wallace's full participation Thursday puts him on track to head the Ravens' Week 17 wideout corps. He'll be counted on heavily this weekend, with Jeremy Maclin (knee) looking pretty iffy for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, a game with major playoff implications for the 9-6 Ravens.

