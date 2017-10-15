Ravens' Mike Wallace: Held to 30 yards in Week 6 loss
Wallace caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to Chicago.
Wallace was unable to find much room against Chicago's secondary, as his longest catch went for only 16 yards. He was one of four receivers to see at least five targets from quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw for an underwhelming 180 yards on 44 attempts. The inconsistent Wallace has been more bust than boom this season, with 30 or fewer yards in four games and 188 yards combined in the other two.
