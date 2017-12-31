Ravens' Mike Wallace: In line to play Sunday

Wallace (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wallace's availability for Week 17 never seemed to be in much peril after he was able to put in a full practice Friday. He should be the Ravens' clear-cut top wideout Sunday with Jeremy Maclin (ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest.

