Ravens' Mike Wallace: Inactive Thursday

Wallace (concussion) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Dolphins.

While Ravens are without Wallace, Michael Campanaro and Chris Matthews on Thursday, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman are in uniform and in line to head the team's Week 8 wideout corps, with Chris Moore and Griff Whalen also in the mix.

