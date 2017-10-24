Ravens' Mike Wallace: Limited at practice Tuesday
Wallace (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Though Wallace has been able to log limited practices sessions on back-to-back days, it won't have much of an impact on his status for Thursday's game against the Dolphins. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun, Wallace remains in the concussion protocol, so he'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before having a chance to suit up Thursday. For the second straight week, the Ravens could be shorthanded at receiver, as five of the team's top six players at the position are listed on the Week 8 injury report.
More News
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Practicing Monday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Suffers head injury versus Vikings•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Suiting up Sunday vs. Vikings•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Should be set to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Sits out Friday's practice•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...