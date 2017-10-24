Ravens' Mike Wallace: Limited at practice Tuesday

Wallace (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Though Wallace has been able to log limited practices sessions on back-to-back days, it won't have much of an impact on his status for Thursday's game against the Dolphins. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun, Wallace remains in the concussion protocol, so he'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before having a chance to suit up Thursday. For the second straight week, the Ravens could be shorthanded at receiver, as five of the team's top six players at the position are listed on the Week 8 injury report.