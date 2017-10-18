Ravens' Mike Wallace: Limited by back issue

Wallace was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a back issue.

Wallace's ability to practice in any capacity is a good sign, though the same could have been said for Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) last week. With Maclin and Breshad Perriman (concussion) also showing up on the initial injury report, the Ravens are in the process of signing Griff Whalen to the 53-man roster. The team is probably concerned about Perriman and Maclin more so than Wallace, but the Thursday and Friday injury reports will still be worth a look in order to get a better feel for Wallace's status heading into Sunday's game in Minnesota.