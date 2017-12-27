Ravens' Mike Wallace: Limited by knee injury.
Wallace was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.
Wallace lands on the injury report with a new issue, but his ability to log a limited practice suggests he's on track for Sunday's crucial game against the Bengals. He led the Ravens in receiving yards each of the past six weeks, despite averaging a modest 7.3 targets per game over that stretch. Wallace has been the only efficient part of Baltimore's passing game this season, hauling in 59.5 percent of his targets at a clip of 15.1 yards per catch (9.0 per target). Joe Flacco and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg took a while to respond accordingly, but there's no longer any question that Wallace is the team's go-to receiver. Jeremy Maclin (knee) sat out Week 16 and didn't practice Wednesday.
