Ravens' Mike Wallace: Low target volume again in Week 2

Wallace hauled in one of three targets for seven yards Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Browns.

With two catches for 15 yards through the first two games, Wallace has been on the back burner in the offensive gameplan while the Ravens have utilized a short passing game and a heavy ground attack. A London matchup against Jacksonville awaits Wallace in Week 3, but the limited target volume through the first two weeks will likely leave owners looking for alternatives.

