Ravens' Mike Wallace: Makes most of four targets
Wallace caught each of his four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.
Wallace's one-handed, 21-yard touchdown grab was one of the few highlights on offense in a game that was dominated by the Baltimore defense. He was the only Raven to finish with an efficient receiving line, but his four targets placed him fourth on the team behind Alex Collins (seven), Danny Woodhead (six) and Jeremy Maclin (five). Wallace is clearly Joe Flacco's favorite option down the field -- a role that doesn't usually lead to much volume in an ultra-conservative offense. The Baltimore passing game draws a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Texans.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...