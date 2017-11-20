Ravens' Mike Wallace: Makes most of four targets

Wallace caught each of his four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.

Wallace's one-handed, 21-yard touchdown grab was one of the few highlights on offense in a game that was dominated by the Baltimore defense. He was the only Raven to finish with an efficient receiving line, but his four targets placed him fourth on the team behind Alex Collins (seven), Danny Woodhead (six) and Jeremy Maclin (five). Wallace is clearly Joe Flacco's favorite option down the field -- a role that doesn't usually lead to much volume in an ultra-conservative offense. The Baltimore passing game draws a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Texans.