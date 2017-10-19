Ravens' Mike Wallace: Not at practice Thursday
Wallace (back) was not present for Thursday's practice, the Baltimore Sun reports.
With Wallace, Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (undisclosed) not practicing Thursday plus Jeremy Maclin dealing with a shoulder injury, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen are currently the Ravens' top healthy wideouts. What Wallace is able to do (or not do) at practice Friday will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
