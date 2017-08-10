Ravens' Mike Wallace: Not playing Thursday
Wallace isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Redskins, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Ravens aren't allowing any of their top three wideouts to take the field -- Wallace, Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and Jeremy Maclin - providing Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Chris Matthews with an opportunity to impress the coaching staff. Now 31 years old, Wallace is a good bet to see action in just 1-2 outings before the regular season.
More News
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Facing heat from Maclin for lead role•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Will remain with Ravens•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Expected to remain in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Grabs four passes in loss•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Held to 21 yards receiving in Week 16 loss•
-
Ravens' Mike Wallace: Goes for 60 yards on two catches Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...