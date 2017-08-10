Ravens' Mike Wallace: Not playing Thursday

Wallace isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Redskins, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Ravens aren't allowing any of their top three wideouts to take the field -- Wallace, Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and Jeremy Maclin - providing Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Chris Matthews with an opportunity to impress the coaching staff. Now 31 years old, Wallace is a good bet to see action in just 1-2 outings before the regular season.