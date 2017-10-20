Ravens' Mike Wallace: Officially questionable for Sunday
Wallace (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reportrs.
Durability has never been much of a concern for Wallace, who has missed just one game in his nine NFL seasons, and the wideout has stated throughout the week that he doesn't believe his back issue will keep him on the sideline come Sunday. The injury sidelined Wallace for one practice this week and limited him for two others, but if he endures no new complications during pregame warmups, he'll likely be able to tough it out and play in Week 7. Wallace's availability would loom larger than normal for an injury-ravaged Ravens receiving corps, which will be missing Breshad Perriman (concussion) and could also be without the services of Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (thigh).
