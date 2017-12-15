Ravens' Mike Wallace: Officially questionable
Wallace (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Wallace was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he said he would return Friday and ultimately play in Sunday's game, per Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun. After making good on the first part of his promise, Wallace is on track to suit up Sunday and expects to be close to full strength. He injured his ankle in the first quarter of last week's 39-38 loss to the Steelers, yet still managed to catch three of five targets for a team-high 72 yards. While a Week 15 absence seems unlikely, his status may not be confirmed until the Ravens release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
