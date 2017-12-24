Ravens' Mike Wallace: Picks up 60 yards
Wallace nabbed four of six targets for 60 yards during Saturday's 23-16 win over Indianapolis.
The veteran speedster has now recorded at least 60 yards receiving in four straight games, a mark he hit just once in his first 10 outings. Wallace is Baltimore's runaway leader in receiving yardage this season, but that doesn't mean too much on a team that is among the league's bottom three in yards per game and yards per reception. His recent hot streak will get tested in the season finale against a Cincinnati squad that held him to eight yards in Week 1.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.