Ravens' Mike Wallace: Picks up 60 yards

Wallace nabbed four of six targets for 60 yards during Saturday's 23-16 win over Indianapolis.

The veteran speedster has now recorded at least 60 yards receiving in four straight games, a mark he hit just once in his first 10 outings. Wallace is Baltimore's runaway leader in receiving yardage this season, but that doesn't mean too much on a team that is among the league's bottom three in yards per game and yards per reception. His recent hot streak will get tested in the season finale against a Cincinnati squad that held him to eight yards in Week 1.