Ravens' Mike Wallace: Plans to play Sunday

Though Wallace (back) was held out of practice Thursday, he plans to play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per the report, Wallace says he took a helmet to his back this past Sunday and is dealing with some soreness, but the wideout expects to tough things out on that front this weekend. In any case, it remains to be seen if Wallace ends up listed as questionable or is removed from the Ravens' final Week 7 injury report, which is due Friday.