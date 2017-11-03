Ravens' Mike Wallace: Practices in full to close week
Wallace (back) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Wallace was held out of last Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins, having suffered a concussion just four days prior. Among the 12 Ravens listed as questionable this week, Wallace is one of the safest bets to play, though cautious owners may still want to check back in after inactive lists are released at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Baltimore likely will have both Wallace and Jeremy Maclin active for the first time since Week 5. Joe Flacco (concussion) also is in line to play.
