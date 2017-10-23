Ravens' Mike Wallace: Practicing Monday
Wallace (concussion) was limited during Monday's walk-through practice.
It's difficult enough to get through the concussion protocol with a week between games, so Wallace will be hard-pressed to finish all five phases in time for Thursday's kickoff. In a receiving corps beset by injuries to Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Michael Campanaro (shoulder) , Wallace would likely be targeted early and often by Joe Flacco if he pulls off the unlikely and achieves active status this week.
