Ravens' Mike Wallace: Ready to go for regular-season finale

Wallace (knee) is active Sunday against the Bengals.

After logging back-to-back full practices to finish the week, Wallace's status for the must-win, Week 17 matchup never appeared to be in serious jeopardy. He's now seen the highest snap count total among Baltimore wideouts in back-to-back weeks, and there's little reason to think that will change in Week 17. Though the opposing Bengals have little to play for, they represent a relatively challenging matchup, having allowed opposing wide receivers to score just twice in the past five weeks.