Ravens' Mike Wallace: Ready to go for regular-season finale
Wallace (knee) is active Sunday against the Bengals.
After logging back-to-back full practices to finish the week, Wallace's status for the must-win, Week 17 matchup never appeared to be in serious jeopardy. He's now seen the highest snap count total among Baltimore wideouts in back-to-back weeks, and there's little reason to think that will change in Week 17. Though the opposing Bengals have little to play for, they represent a relatively challenging matchup, having allowed opposing wide receivers to score just twice in the past five weeks.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...