Ravens' Mike Wallace: Ready to go Week 15

Wallace (ankle) is active Sunday against the Browns.

Wallace returned to the practice field Friday on a limited basis, which was a good sign after he sat out both Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. The wideout later expressed optimism regarding his chances of suiting up, and he'll make good on those words with an active status in Week 15. Wallace will draw a matchup against a Cleveland secondary that will be getting Jabrill Peppers (knee) back, but missing Briean Boddy Calhoun (knee) for another week. Over the last five weeks, the Browns have allowed the fourth most receptions to opposing wide receivers, due largely to consecutive big outings given up to fellow No. 1 wideouts Davante Adams and Keenan Allen. The return of Peppers should help, but the matchup is still friendly for Wallace as long as game flow keeps the Baltimore passing attack active.