Ravens' Mike Wallace: Returns to full practice

Wallace (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Wallace never had much chance to play last week with the Ravens facing the Dolphins on Thursday. Now more than a week removed from suffering a concussion, he's on track to return for Sunday's game in Tennessee. The Ravens figure to have Wallace and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) on the field together for the first time since Week 5. As always, it's tough to trust any player involved in the Baltimore passing attack.