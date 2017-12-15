Ravens' Mike Wallace: Returns to practice
Wallace (ankle) took part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Wallace sat out the previous to days to give his ailing ankle a rest, but his participation in Friday's session bodes well for playing this week, which he expects to do. The Ravens will reveal his official status for Week 15 after Friday's practice comes to a close.
