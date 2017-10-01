Ravens' Mike Wallace: Scores first touchdown of 2017

Wallace had his best game of the season, reeling in six of 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

The veteran had been nearly invisible in the Ravens offense through the first three weeks, tallying only three receptions for 21 yards. That changed Sunday, as Baltimore went to the air a season-high 49 times and targeted Wallace on over 20 percent of those attempts. Though some of the targets Wallace saw were poorly placed, he still managed to reel in six of them and reach the end zone for the first time all season. Wallace will face an underwhelming Oakland secondary in Week 5, and if Baltimore continues with a pass-heavy approach, he could be in for a sneaky-good matchup.