Ravens' Mike Wallace: Scores late touchdown in loss
Wallace (back) recorded four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans.
Wallace posted a disappointing yardage total considering quarterback Joe Flacco aired it out 52 times, but salvaged his fantasy day with a one-yard touchdown in the final minute. While fellow wide receiver Jeremy Maclin appeared to re-injure his shoulder on that final drive, both starters should be close to full health by the time Baltimore next takes the field in Week 11 at Green Bay. Wallace has been the clear second banana when both are at full strength, recording more than 30 yards in a game just twice.
